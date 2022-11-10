Expand / Collapse search
South Fulton police searching for suspect who shot mother in face

By
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta

South Fulton woman shot in the face, gunman on the run

She asked him to gather his things from her home not knowing he'd show up with a gun.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are searching for a man who shot a mother in the face October 22nd on Delano Road while her kids were gone.

Police identify the man as 31-year-old Cortez Mack 

The woman says she wasn't in a full-fledged relationship with the suspect, but she says they were dating for about a month, and she ended things when she felt things weren't progressing. She asked him to gather his things from her home not knowing he'd show up with a gun.

"If he’ll do it to me he’ll do it someone else," she told FOX 5 anonymously, for safety reasons.

"I was like your stuff is right there, go back where you came from," she said.

She says that's when the man paused and then snapped on her.

"He was like alright. He turned around real quick and he shot. When he shot, it grazed me on the right side of my face— he shot me again in my back," she said remembering the four shots he fired at her.

"When he shot me the second time I think that one came through my mouth because I spit out a bullet. He shot me again and that last shot he turned around and walked out the door," she said.

She says she collapsed to the floor as her young boys called for help.

"If he’ll shoot my daughter in her home with the kids in the home, then it could happen to anyone," the victim's mother, Eabani Mack said.

Now out of the hospital with wounds to her face and a bullet still lodged in her back, the victim and the rest of her family say they'd sleep better if the man who did this were in custody. 

South Fulton police didn't have many details in their suspect description, but they say he's black man, about 5-feet-9-inches and 150 pounds. Anyone who knows where he might be is encouraged to give police a call.