Police campaign sparks debate: Is South Fulton's 'Say Twin' lingo too informal?

The Brief South Fulton Police Department is seeking public input on whether to continue using the popular "Say Twin" phrase in social media posts. The department posted a request for feedback after a critic questioned if the informal language was disrespectful to the city’s many "accomplished professionals." Despite the criticism, police officials clarified in the comments that they do not actually intend to retire the viral slogan regardless of the poll.



The South Fulton Police Department launched a public feedback request over the weekend to address criticism regarding the department's use of local lingo in its community outreach.

Police seek input on 'Say Twin' branding

What we know:

The South Fulton Police Department (SFPD) received a public comment over the weekend criticizing the "Say Twin" campaign for using "Ebonics" to reach a population that includes doctors, engineers, and lawyers. In response, the SFPD posted a "Public Feedback Request" asking the community if the phrase should be discontinued. The department stated it values transparency and wanted to hear if residents found the style "overly informal."

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear if the department will make any adjustments to the frequency of these posts or if specific internal policies regarding social media language will change following the influx of comments.

Viral campaign aims to bridge gap

The backstory:

The "Hey Twin" campaign launched earlier this year and went viral for using local lingo and lighthearted trends to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. By leaning into popular social media formats, the SFPD aims to show a more human side to officers while targeting a new generation of recruits. The strategy has gained so much traction that other agencies, including the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, have joined the interaction.

Residents and officers weigh in

What they're saying:

The critic who sparked the debate wrote, "I'm so tired of S Fulton PD and these 'twin' posts... because your constituents are primarily black, your police dept is writing their posts in Ebonics????"

What's next:

However, the department noted that most of the subsequent comments were in support of the campaign. In a follow-up comment, the SFPD wrote: "FYI….We weren’t retiring 'Say Twin' either way. Just making sure somebody got the attention they asked for."