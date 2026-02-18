South Fulton Police 'Hey Twin' Campaign sparks 23M viral social media views

The Brief The "Hey Twin" campaign grew social media views from 4,000 in January to 23 million this month. South Fulton uses local lingo and "humanizing" content to successfully recruit a younger generation of officers. The department balances casual "Atlanta Way" terminology with professional standards to effectively communicate urgent community alerts.



A viral communication strategy is putting the South Fulton Police Department on the map, skyrocketing its social media reach from 4,000 views in January to 23 million this month.

What we know:

The "Hey Twin" campaign uses local lingo and lighthearted trends to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. By showing a more human side, the department is not only engaging residents but also targeting a new generation of law enforcement.

The campaign features officers leaning into popular social media formats. One Facebook post reads, "I am a cop, of course I love running my lights and sirens," while another emphasizes the mission: "I’m a cop, of course I keep South Fulton safe."

What they're saying:

"We are a very young police department with young officers and in order to attract young people, you really have to meet them where they are," said Public Safety Director Cedric Alexander. "I mean in a professional way, of course, but at the same time something that's gonna catch their attention."

The department is also leveraging the buzz for recruitment. A recent advertisement posted to social media noted, "Well twin this is it. The South Fulton Police department is hiring, but this ain't just a job. It's committment. It's purpose."

Newly elected Mayor Carmelitia Gumbs has embraced the shift, noting that the phrasing is rooted in local culture.

"Hey twin or what's up twin is a term of endearment that I tell people that, it's kinda like the Atlanta Way," Gumbs said.

The strategy has gained traction beyond city limits, with agencies like the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office joining the interaction. Alexander noted that the "feel good action" has caused the department's page to blow up with people wanting to see what South Fulton is doing.

While the tone is casual, Alexander insists the department maintains its standards.

"There is also a balance here, where we can utilize some slang and language that's different, than normal, but it still has to be professional," Alexander said. "When we want to put out alerts or notify people or pass on information, we do it with social media."