South Fulton K-9 officer killed in line of duty by officer in another department, police say

article

The South Fulton Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 officers, Max, who was tragically killed in the line of duty on Friday.

According to the police department, the incident unfolded during the investigation of an aggravated assault case that originated from an early morning traffic stop, where the suspect evaded arrest and allegedly fired shots.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., officers received credible information indicating that the suspect, who had previously fled into the Camelot Condominiums, was spotted in the 4000 block of Lakemont Drive. Responding to the tip, a K-9 team rushed to the location.

During the operation, K-9 Max was struck by gunfire from an officer with the College Park Police Department. The South Fulton Police Department is collaborating closely with the College Park Police Department to thoroughly investigate this tragic incident. Efforts are underway to understand the circumstances fully and prevent such incidents in the future.

The police department says that their K-9 officers are not just dogs, they are valued members of their police family and community. In memory of K-9 Max, the department will conduct a memorial service, the details of which will be announced soon. The community is invited to join in remembering and honoring the bravery and service of this K-9 hero.