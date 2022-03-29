'Armed and dangerous' woman shot man in front of children, police say

A South Fulton neighborhood was rocked by violence Sunday. South Fulton police told FOX 5 Atlanta's Deidra Dukes a woman shot a man in a cul-de-sac on the 300 block of Dressage Court at around 4 p.m. as children played nearby.

"She in broad daylight, while children were outside playing, she did shoot someone twice," South Fulton police Sgt. Ebony Bullock said.

According to investigators the victim and suspect were arguing when it got physical. They said the woman shot the man twice in the stomach and fled on foot.

Carl Evans visited the crime scene Tuesday afternoon. He said violence is uncommon on that street.

"It's supposed to be a nice neighborhood. We do pretty good, staying here, look out for one another over here," Evans said.

Sgt. Bullock said police hope to speak to the victim Tuesday or Wednesday to piece together what happened and determine the relationship between the victim and the shooter.

Investigators have posted the suspect's photo and details about the case on the department's Facebook page.

"We've gotten several leads based on things that were put out on the bolo by our agency," said Bullock. We are actively working those leads right now to try to identify that female."

Investigators say anyone with information in the case should contact the South Fulton Police Department.

