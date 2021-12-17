South Fulton police crack down on big rig drivers cutting through residential areas

Truckers are allowed to make local deliveries to businesses along the Cascade Road Corridor. It's illegal for them to cross over the overpass and into the residential area.

South Fulton police say many are doing just that, despite the signs posted along the route, and they are trying to change that.

The Cascade Road Corridor is just one area of South Fulton where truckers are running afoul of the law. It is illegal for rig operators to drive through Cascade Roads' residential area, which is often used as a cut through by motorists traveling between I-285 and Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

South Fulton Police Lt. Roxanne Shoemaker told FOX 5 that the tractor trailers illegally traveling through neighborhoods are a real safety concern.

"And you know if an accident happens you've got 50 some thousand pounds versus 5 thousand for a car." said Shoemaker, "You know it makes for a pretty horrific wreck when it does happen."

Police say it's also a quality-of-life issue for the people who live in the community.

"Big Rigs, you know, they are heavy, they are loud," the lieutenant said, "and it's just a nuisance for them to be traveling on the roadway, and there is a reason why we have these signs up is to prevent this from happening because they are tearing up the roadways."

According to police, most of the violators are from out of state and claim they didn't see the signs. The city's Public Works department will soon erect high profile flashing regulatory signs indicating trucks are prohibited, to head them off, before they travel down the wrong road.

