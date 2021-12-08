South Fulton officers help woman who told them she wanted to end her life

The heroism and compassion of two South Fulton police officers were caught on camera as they talked a woman in a mental health crisis out of harming herself.

Corporal Patrick Charles was one of those officers who arrived at the woman’s apartment off Old National Highway just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 14 after the woman called the Crisis Hotline. Police said she was wanting to end her life.

Cpl. Charles and fellow officers determined she was in the upstairs bathroom. Body camera video shows the officers approaching her and talking her down.

The woman eventually put down the box cutter and walked downstairs with the officers.

Police said the woman already had small cuts on her arms close to her wrists.

And in the end, officers gave the woman a hug.

Cpl. Charles said calls like this, it’s just something officers need to act upon.

Anyone facing a mental health crisis should call 911, the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225, or Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255 anytime day or night.

