South Fulton launches national search for new police chief after Meadows settlement

The Brief South Fulton is launching a nationwide search for a new police chief following Keith Meadows’ retirement settlement. Four pending wrongful termination lawsuits alleging sexual discrimination and retaliation remain active against the police department. Interim leader Dr. Cedric Alexander departs in May, creating a tight timeline to find a permanent replacement.



The City of South Fulton is launching a nationwide search for a new police chief following a 5-2 City Council vote to enter into a retirement settlement agreement with Keith Meadows.

The backstory:

The veteran law enforcement officer officially retired on Dec. 30, ending a seven-year tenure with the city and a 40-year career that included leadership roles in College Park and the Atlanta Police Department.

Former South Fulton Police Chief Meadows seen in this undated photo. (FOX 5)

The leadership change arrives as the city faces four pending wrongful termination lawsuits filed by former officers. These legal challenges encompass a range of allegations, including sexual discrimination, retaliation, and whistleblower claims. While the city moves to settle Meadows' retirement, these lawsuits remain active in the court system.

What they're saying:

New Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs described the transition as a "new era" for the municipality. "We wish the chief the very best, at this point in time," Gumbs said. "We wish him well. He served our city for seven years and at this point it is time for the city of South Fulton to move forward. We want to make sure we bring the best and the brightest. It's just a new era in South Fulton so we need a leader that is going to be nimble and ready to move this city forward."

The South Fulton Police Department logo on the side of a patrol cruiser. (FOX 5)

Meadows told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor that his phone is already ringing with new opportunities, though he does not plan to work for the remainder of the year. Meanwhile, the city’s own phones have started ringing as they prepare to open a nationwide search for his replacement in the coming weeks.

What's next:

Public Safety Director Dr. Cedric Alexander is currently providing interim leadership for the department. However, the city faces a tight timeline for its search, as Alexander is scheduled to depart his post in May.