South Fulton police, Businesses Partner to fight crime

South Fulton police officers made the rounds at a business plaza off busy Camp Creek Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

A mini police precinct is now nestled among the restaurant, barbershop, medical office and other businesses on Butner Road.

The officers are a welcome presence for business owners and employees like J & E Mart store's Ekuwa Stargell.

"Coming in and if something happens someone hears it, someone's right next door," Stargell told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows and Mayor Pro Tem Carmalitha Gumbs hosted a Business Brunch Wednesday for business owners, to discuss ways to make the plaza safe for patrons and the community.

"We've had quite a few car break-ins around the area and there seem to be some challenges with parking around this particular facility," said Chief Meadows.

The City of South Fulton opened the mini-police precinct here as part of that effort.

"Within the past couple of months we opened up a police precinct here in an effort to try to increase visibility, we want to increase our footprint in this particular community because it's growing."

The group met for about two hours, discussing problems and possible solutions to ongoing parking and crime concerns.

Salon Ownef Jean Armand thought it was a great idea.

"I think it's a great opportunity for us to meet the chief, get to know the people who are trying to help us keep the community safe and so our ideas can be known."

