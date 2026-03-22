Police arrest 14-year-old in South Fulton double murder

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The Brief Authorities have arrested a 14-year-old in connection with the killing of two teens in South Fulton. Keyshawn Hughes faces several charges, including felony murder, and will be tried as an adult. Police have not confirmed what led up to the fatal shooting in the Cooks Landing subdivision.



South Fulton police have arrested a 14-year-old accused of killing two other teens in the Cooks Landing subdivision last week.

What we know:

Keyshawn Hughes was taken into custody without incident during a targeted operation by the South Fulton Police Department's Fugitive Unit around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Hughes is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.

Authorities confirmed Hughes will be prosecuted as an adult in connection with the deaths of 16-year-old Jamauri (J'Mauri) Smarr and 14-year-old Jeremiah Carter.

A spokesperson for the police department said officers tracked a vehicle associated with Hughes to a church on Fairburn Road and observed him getting into the vehicle when the service ended.

Hughes was arrested during a traffic stop afterward.

"The suspect was transported to the South Fulton Police Department’s Roosevelt Precinct, where Criminal Investigations Division (CID) personnel assumed the investigation," the spokesperson said.

The backstory:

South Fulton officers responded to the 4200 block of Fortune Point just before 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.

Law enforcement found Carter and Smarr suffering from gunshot wounds. The pair were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

The teens did not live in the neighborhood.

What we don't know:

Officials previously said that while the shooting may have stemmed from a prior dispute, a motive has not been confirmed. FOX 5 has not yet received Hughes' booking photo.

What they're saying:

Dr. Cedric Alexander, interim public safety director for the city of South Fulton, said the arrest represents the department's commitment to cracking down on violent crime.

"Our officers and investigators are utilizing proactive, intelligence-led policing strategies to move swiftly, act decisively, and ensure those responsible for these acts are brought to justice. This is the level of commitment our community deserves, and it is the standard we will continue to uphold," Dr. Alexander said.

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