Police give update in deadly South Fulton shooting of two teens

The Brief Fulton County Police will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday as they continue searching for the suspect who killed two teens in South Fulton. Officers found 16-year-old Jamauri Smarr and 14-year-old Jeremiah Carter shot in a neighborhood Tuesday night; both later died. Investigators have not released a motive, but say they are actively working to identify the shooter.



Fulton County Police will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday to provide an update on a shooting that left two teenagers dead in a South Fulton neighborhood.

Watch FOX LOCAL for a livestream of the press conference.

Police are still searching for the gunman responsible for the shooting, which happened Tuesday night in the Cooks Landing subdivision.

STORY: South Fulton police continue searching for shooter who killed 2 teens

What we know:

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Fortune Point just before 8:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found two teenage victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both teens were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the victims as 16-year-old Jamauri Smarr and 14-year-old Jeremiah Carter.

Investigators spent hours at the scene overnight, focusing in part on a white sedan that was later towed away.

South Fulton Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs called the shooting a "devastating loss" and said the city is working closely with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

"My heart goes out to the families of these young victims and the entire community as we grapple with this," the mayor said.

What they're saying:

The violence has shaken the community.

"When I heard what happened, I was kind of shocked," Jarvis Penn said.

Penn knew Jeremiah Carter through the Ellenwood Elite Gators youth football team, where Carter played and made an impact.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released a possible motive, and it’s unclear whether the teens lived in the neighborhood.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Fulton Police.