South Fulton PD announced collaboration with IBM to use AI to solve crime

The South Fulton Police Department has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with IBM to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into their law enforcement practices. This innovative initiative is part of the department's digital transformation plan, aiming to revolutionize crime-solving through the implementation of advanced technology.

The South Fulton Police Department announced during a press conference that it intends to establish a real-time crime center. This center will reportedly serve as a hub for integrating various data sources, providing officers with the tools necessary for quicker and more informed decision-making on the job.

The partnership with IBM is a significant milestone in modernizing law enforcement practices within the South Fulton County. The use of artificial intelligence is expected to enhance public safety by introducing cutting-edge tools and technologies to support crime prevention and investigation efforts.



