South Fulton park features bees, bikes, and boulders

Bees, bikes, and boulders…oh, my! No, this isn’t a lost song from "The Wizard of Oz" — but it does describe the offerings at a place as green and luscious as the Emerald City.

We’re talking about Campbellton Creek Nature Park in South Fulton, where we spent the morning communing with nature and burning some calories. Just last week, the City of South Fulton and Southeastern Trust for Parks & Land held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the park, which stretches out over 81 acres in South Fulton. Campbellton Creek Nature Park is a project of the SE Trust, a nonprofit founded a decade ago with a mission to conserve land and use it for recreation, education, and other means of bettering communities.

And SE Trust officials say Campbellton Creek Nature Park is a perfect example of that mission, with plans for several miles of multi-use trails (some of which are already open), nature education signs, boulders for those interested in climbing, and yes, there are bees making local honey! Oh, and did we mention the park is free and open to the public?

Campbellton Creek Nature Park is located on Plummer Road Southwest in South Fulton, just north of Riverside Drive — you can check out the park’s Facebook page here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring this South Fulton gem!