South Fulton officer hospitalized after collision; another driver arrested

The Brief The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a South Fulton Police patrol unit at Camp Creek Parkway SW and Old Fairburn Road SW. All individuals involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries; the South Fulton officer was taken to Grady Hospital, and another driver was arrested. The South Fulton Police Department emphasized transparency and public safety, with further updates to be provided as appropriate.



The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that involved a South Fulton Police Department patrol unit early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The collision occurred at the intersection of Camp Creek Parkway SW and Old Fairburn Road SW and involved three vehicles, according to a media release sent out of Tuesday afternoon.

All individuals involved were evaluated at the scene and reported non-life-threatening injuries. The South Fulton officer was transported to Grady Hospital for further medical evaluation.

The officer was not arrested. However, one of the other drivers was taken into custody at the scene. The Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation and will handle any inquiries regarding charges.

All vehicles involved were cleared from the roadway by a local towing service.

What they're saying:

"The South Fulton Police Department remains committed to transparency and public safety. Further updates will be provided as appropriate," the department said in a statement.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

The Georgia State Patrol has not yet released the charges for the other driver.