South Fulton man facing charges of child molestation

A South Fulton man is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old, police said.

Marlon Payne, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday following a possible human trafficking investigation, according to the South Fulton Police Department. Authorities were investigating Payne's alleged involvement with a 15-year-old victim.

May 27, 2020 - Suspect Marlon Payne (South Fulton Police Department)

According to police, a search warrant was executed at a home where the victim was rescued.

Payne is facing a number of charges, including aggravated sexual battery, enticing a child, statutory rape, child pornography, child molestation, aggravated sodomy, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.