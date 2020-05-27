South Fulton man facing charges of child molestation
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A South Fulton man is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old, police said.
Marlon Payne, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday following a possible human trafficking investigation, according to the South Fulton Police Department. Authorities were investigating Payne's alleged involvement with a 15-year-old victim.
May 27, 2020 - Suspect Marlon Payne (South Fulton Police Department)
According to police, a search warrant was executed at a home where the victim was rescued.
Payne is facing a number of charges, including aggravated sexual battery, enticing a child, statutory rape, child pornography, child molestation, aggravated sodomy, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.