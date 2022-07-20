South Fulton city councilwoman denies mayors accusations of widespread corruption

A metro Atlanta city councilwoman responded to a lawsuit filed by the city's own mayor.

South Fulton District 6 Councilwoman Natasha Williams said officials are not withholding investigative information from first-term Mayor Khalid Kamau. He claimed the city is violating the Freedom of Information Act and illegally keeping details about investigations private.

"As elected officials, we're not keeping anything from the public," she said. "We have a duty and an obligation to maintain confidentiality over certain sensitive matters. It's unfortunate the mayor chose to violate his duty of confidentiality."

Exemption 7 of the FOIA "protects from disclosure ‘records or information compiled for law enforcement purposes, but only to the extent that the production of such law enforcement records or information.’" In other words, FOIA requests can't interfere with an individual's rights to due process.

Williams said there's no way for officials — the mayor and city council included — to know the status of investigations until after a full report becomes public. She said the city council's legislative process has kept Kamau in the loop on non-investigative matters since his term began.

"We would really need for him to be specific about what it is he's not getting that is not already available to him," Williams said.

The mayor shared personnel memos and city hall documents on Monday and called on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into several matters. Among those claims is one that city and police have withheld resources from Camelot Condominiums, where the mayor moved shortly after taking office. He said it's out of spite. The police chief disputed that claim.

The mayor himself is the focus of one city investigation. The city is scrutinizing Kamau's credit card purchases.

Kamau's and city council's relationship began when, at his inauguration, he called for the city clerk and manager to resign. Williams neither supported nor condemned Kamau's actions as South Fulton's mayor, saying she's focused on her job of representing her constituents.

"I can't say I have a conflict with the mayor," she said. "The mayor is uniquely himself. He certainly has his own way of doing things and handling things in his own manner. I don't find that I feel one way or the other about that."

South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau's lawsuit

Kamau said Monday he planned to file a lawsuit based on what he calls violations of the Open Records Act and details about investigations he said the public is entitled to know.

The mayor provided a list of alleged cover-ups, mismanagement and abuses of power by South Fulton city council members, administrators and Police Chief Keith Meadows.

Kamau was elected in a December 2021 run-off election.

South Fulton's Camelot Condominiums

The property has been the scene of multiple crimes in recent years, including deadly shootings.

South Fulton law enforcement announced it would increase law enforcement attention at the condominium complex. Fire inspectors warned property management of violations of code and dangerous conditions, which the city claims in can do little to combat since the property is private.

Kamau made a campaign promise that he'd live at the deteriorating complex to bring attention to the needs of his residents. FOX 5 Atlanta was there on his moving day.

Since, Kamau claimed city leaders falsely accused him of asking for favors and special treatment while living at the complex.

"I want you to look around. Does this look like a place that's getting special attention because I live here? I moved here so that Camelot could finally get some attention," said the mayor.