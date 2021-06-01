Police: Bookbag filled with suspected drugs found near South Fulton liquor store

article

South Fulton police are looking for the owner of a backpack they found that allegedly contained multiple bags of suspected illegal drugs.

Officials say on Monday shortly after 5 p.m. officers were performing a business check at a liquor store on the 4400 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard when they noticed multiple people loitering in the parking lot.

When the officers turned into the parking lot, officials say the subjects "suspiciously walked into the business."

Officers quickly located a bookbag abandoned on the ice machine in front of the store.

According to investigators, inside the bag were seven bags of suspected marijuana, 31 bags of suspected crack cocaine, two packages of suspected heroin, one bag of suspected powdered cocaine or fentanyl hidden inside a lottery ticket.

Despite their attempts to return the bag to its rightful owner, officials say no one inside the store or around the area said the bag was theirs.

If you know who the bag belongs to, please call the South Fulton Police Department at 470-552-TIPS.

