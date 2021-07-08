Hapeville man shoots would-be car thief caught in the act, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting at a Hapeville apartment building during an alleged car theft that sent one suspect to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say officers responded to the Atlantic Aerotropolis Apartments on the 3600 block of South Fulton Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday.

According to investigators, the shooting happened after the owner of a 2020 Dodge Challenger who lived at the apartment complex woke up to an unusual noise.

When he went out to investigate, police say the man found several individuals trying to break into his car, with at least one man inside the car at the time.

After yelling at the group to get away, the owner told police he felt his safety was threatened and fired three shots at the group, causing them to flee.

A suspect inside the car was hit in the head by a bullet. The unidentified man is now at Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not said whether charges will be filed in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

