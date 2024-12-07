Man calls 911 to claim killing, self-defense at new South Fulton senior living facility

The Brief South Fulton police are investigating a potential homicide at a senior living center after a man called 911 claiming self-defense. Officers found an unresponsive elderly woman and signs of a possible struggle in her apartment. A witness reported hearing an argument prior to the officers' arrival. The identity of the man and the deceased woman have not been disclosed. The man has been detained for questioning.



South Fulton police are looking into a possible homicide after they say a man called 911 saying he killed someone in self-defense. It happened at a new senior living center.

Officers were called to the Jonesboro Road Senior Village at 9 p.m. Friday night.

Police said when the officers arrived, they found the man sitting on the grass. Officers then searched the second floor and found an apartment door partially open. That's where they say they found an elderly woman unresponsive on the floor, along with broken glass as if there had been some sort of fight.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. A witness told police they had heard an argument between a man and a woman on the second floor before police arrived.

"It's very sad to hear that," Ramon S. Vidal said.

Residents tell FOX 5 they're surprised to hear what happened, saying there haven't been any issues in the six months the building has been open.

'It's quiet, extremely quiet," Vidal said.

"Now, I'm nervous. I've been telling my wife let's use the front door parking here in front and use the front door," he added.

Right now it's unclear exactly why this incident occurred. Police say they detained the man who made the 911 call for questioning. Neither the identity of that man nor the female victim have been released.