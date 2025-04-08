Calhoun man arrested for stabbing woman in car Sunday night

article

The Brief A woman was stabbed multiple times in a car on Boone Ford Road and walked for help. Deputies arrested Daniel Edward Woody, 38, nearby without incident. He faces aggravated assault and weapons charges; the victim is expected to recover.



A Calhoun man is facing serious charges after deputies say he stabbed a woman multiple times while she was riding in a car with him.

Deputies responded Sunday evening, April 7, to a home in the Millstone Subdivision, where a woman had walked for help after being attacked. According to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, the woman had suffered several stab and cut wounds and told investigators she was assaulted while riding on Boone Ford Road.

Emergency crews transported the victim to the hospital, and she is expected to recover.

Deputies quickly located the suspect, identified as Daniel Edward Woody, 38, walking along Boone Ford Road. He was arrested without incident. Investigators recovered the knife believed to have been used in the assault and interviewed witnesses at the scene.

Woody has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Knife in the Commission of a Crime.