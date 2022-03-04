South Carolina man charged with killing Athens cyclist, DUI

article

Athens-Clarke County County police have arrested a suspected drunk driver accused of striking and killing a bicyclist.

Officers accuse 25-year-old Luke Waldrop of hitting and killing the Athens resident Thursday around 11 p.m. on Tallahassee Road.

According to investigators, Waldrop hit the cyclist from behind with his 2020 Honda Accord when the cyclist was approaching the Westchester Driver intersection.

Detectives believe the South Carolina man was drunk at the time.

Waldrop is charged with DUI, felony first-degree vehicular homicide, and failure to provide clearance while passing a bicycle.

This is the four fatal crash this year in Athens-Clarke County.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE