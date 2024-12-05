South Carolina attempted murder suspect arrested after chase in Gwinnett County

article

A man accused of attempted murder in South Carolina is in custody after a high-speed chase through Gwinnett County.

The Gwinnett County Police Department tells FOX 5 that the agency was contacted by the Seneca Police Department to be on the lookout for 20-year-old Emmanuel Williams on the night of Nov. 27.

According to authorities, Williams is accused of shooting three people in Seneca, one of whom was a 1-year-old child.

Using Flock cameras and other investigative methods, officers located a black SUV that Williams was believed to be driving near Sugarloaf Parkway and North Brown Road.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, officials say Williams crossed all lanes of traffic and tried to speed off, leading to a chase that reached speeds of 80 mph.

Williams was eventually stopped at the intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway and Duluth Highway via a PIT maneuver. He was arrested at the scene.

The South Carolina man is now in the Gwinnett County Jail charged with driving without a seatbelt, felony fleeing to elude a police officer, unsafe lane change, obstruction of an officer, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, driving over a gore, speeding, and following too closely.

He's expected to be extradited to South Carolina to face additional charges.