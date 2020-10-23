Some voters say they do not see their ballots as accepted on My Voter Page

The Georgia Secretary of State's Office says human error is the reason several voters do not see their ballots as accepted on the state run My Voter Page.

First time voter Emmaline Harmon felt empowered after casting her early ballot at Agnes Scott College last week with her mom. Everything seemed fine until Emmaline's mom learned some voters were having a problem seeing their vote accepted on the state run My Voter Page.

"It was Facebook. A friend posted to check your vote. And two of her friends votes weren't accepted yet. And I checked mine, it was accepted, but her's was not," DeKalb voter Julie Franklin revealed. But Franklin and her daughter were not alone.

Pricilla Werner also voted at Agnes Scott College the second day of EARLY voting, but did NOT see her ballot as accepted either.

"The reason I chose to vote in person was because I suspected voter supression or I knew there would be some problem, most people I know feel that way," Pricilla Werner remarked.

Warner joins a growing list of voters with the same problem.

"I went into my voter's page, mine was accepted, my son-s was accepted , but my husband's was not," a Milton voter who did not want to reveal her name told us.

The Georgia Secretary of State's Office tells FOX 5, what happened to those voters is isolated and boils down to a county level mistake.

"There are human beings checking you in and a human being made an error. The biggest error we have seen so far is when the poll worker forgets to hit save," said Gabriel Sterling, who is the Statewide Voting System Implementation Manager.

Both our voters are still waiting to hear back from their counties, but Sterling concedes this isolated problem could be happening statewide.

That is why he urges everyone who votes early, and their have been a record 2.5 Million voters, to check My Voter Page after casting your ballot.

"We want people to check my voter page and if you see a discrepancy call thencounry and say hey, I want my credit for voting reflected there," Sterling concluded.