Some of the new school zone cameras go live in Henry County

Henry County police have a warning for drivers who speed through school zones. Officers said the new school zone cameras went live in front of two schools Thursday.

Police said the Union Grove and Luella school cameras are up and running even though classes have let out for the year. Officer warn drivers to get use to them now before students return after the New Year.

“Go ahead and get in the habit of driving the posted speed limit in the school districts,” officers posted on the Henry County Police Department’s Facebook page.

The goal of the new cameras is to reduce speed and improve safety around the schools.

Cameras at other schools in the county will be going live following the holiday break.