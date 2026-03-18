Sole survivor of Athens triple shooting loses eye, faces long recovery

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The Brief Landon Skinner is the only survivor of a triple shooting that killed two others. Police arrested 22-year-old Mark DeSousa for the Saturday morning shooting in downtown Athens. Skinner's family says the suspect was the victim's best friend.



A 20-year-old man is still fighting for his life at Grady Memorial Hospital, loved ones say, after a triple shooting in downtown Athens early Saturday morning that left two others dead.

"He is holding on," Danny Hubbard, the surviving victim's uncle, said. "He's a strong young man. He's very strong."

Survivor's recovery

What we know:

Landon Skinner, 20, remains in stable but critical condition after a bullet struck him in the eye on Jackson Street, according to Hubbard.

He said doctors at Grady Memorial Hospital surgically removed Skinner's left eye on Tuesday to prevent infection.

"We have been informed that the brain swelling is sort of coming down a little bit," Hubbard said. "It's not getting any worse."

Police in Athens say 22-year-old Mark DeSousa shot Skinner along with 22-year-old Clayton Adams and 19-year-old Dylan Bentley, who both died.

DeSousa is currently in jail with no bond.

Mark Desousa, 22, of Jefferson (Credit: Clarke County Sheriff's Office)

A friendship turns deadly

The backstory:

The shooting occurred at 2:20 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot on Jackson Street.

According to Hubbard, Skinner had ridden to the Athens bar with the man who shot him.

Following the surgery to remove his eye, Hubbard says Skinner continues to recover while the Athens Police Department continues an investigation that they say is far from over.

Family members say the suspect and the survivor were like brothers.

Hubbard says Skinner and the gentleman who shot him were best friends.

Additionally, Skinner's family believes he may have been jumped before the incident, as Hubbard says there was more to the situation than the young men just getting shot.

What you can do:

The community is currently rallying around the families of the three victims to provide help.

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According to Skinner's mom, Shanna Roe, he does not have insurance, and medical bills are already piling up.

She said she is remaining by his side at the hospital and is hoping to raise money to cover those costs. To see his fundraiser, click here.

Another fundraiser is raising money for Clayton Adams' funeral expenses. To see, click here.

His family says he will be remembered for the kindness and bravery he showed in his last moments as he tried to help during the shooting—an act his family says ended up costing him his life.

The family of Bentley also created a fundraiser to cover expenses, calling him the light of their lives.

His family said they would also create a memorial in his honor. To see, click here.

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