“So You Think You Can Dance" judges talk filming in Atlanta

By
Published 
Updated March 7, 2024 7:22PM
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Paul interviews So You Think You Can Dance stars

The new season of So You Think You Can Dance is filming in Atlanta and Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken got a chance to talk to some of the stars of the show.

ATLANTA - "So You Think You Can Dance" is back…and this time, it’s in Atlanta!

The Emmy Award-winning FOX competition series returns tonight for its 18th season — and for the first time, the show is being filmed here in Atlanta. That means host Cat Deeley and judges JoJo Siwa, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Allison Holker have been spending plenty of time in the city, exploring our attractions — and restaurants, of course! — during their free time. It also means we got a chance to visit the set and chat with the stars, while also getting a sneak peek at this year’s talented contestants! 

Speaking of the contestants, the show’s new season will feature a refreshed format, with weekly challenges aimed at giving the dancers a better idea of what their future careers might look like, including working on music videos, Broadway shows, and entertaining during sporting events. We’re also told this season will feature more "behind-the-scenes" moments with the contestants, giving viewers a better idea of their personalities and the challenges they’re facing during the competition.

"So You Think You Can Dance" Season 18 premieres tonight at 9

So You Think You Can Dance filming at Pullman Yards

This season of So You Think You Can Dance is filming at Pullman Yards and Paul Milliken got a chance to get a look at the production and talk to the stars.

 p.m. right here on FOX 5 Atlanta, and episodes will be available the next day on Hulu. And to watch our exclusive interviews with Cat Deeley, JoJo Siwa, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Allison Holker — click the video players in this article!