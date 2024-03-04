“So You Think You Can Dance" judges talk filming in Atlanta

"So You Think You Can Dance" is back…and this time, it’s in Atlanta!

The Emmy Award-winning FOX competition series returns tonight for its 18th season — and for the first time, the show is being filmed here in Atlanta. That means host Cat Deeley and judges JoJo Siwa, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Allison Holker have been spending plenty of time in the city, exploring our attractions — and restaurants, of course! — during their free time. It also means we got a chance to visit the set and chat with the stars, while also getting a sneak peek at this year’s talented contestants!

Speaking of the contestants, the show’s new season will feature a refreshed format, with weekly challenges aimed at giving the dancers a better idea of what their future careers might look like, including working on music videos, Broadway shows, and entertaining during sporting events. We’re also told this season will feature more "behind-the-scenes" moments with the contestants, giving viewers a better idea of their personalities and the challenges they’re facing during the competition.

"So You Think You Can Dance" Season 18 premieres tonight at 9

p.m. right here on FOX 5 Atlanta, and episodes will be available the next day on Hulu. And to watch our exclusive interviews with Cat Deeley, JoJo Siwa, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Allison Holker — click the video players in this article!