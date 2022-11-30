Stone Mountain Park cancels popular 'Snow Mountain' attraction

article

This holiday season, something will be missing at Stone Mountain Park - snow.

The park has canceled its popular attraction Snow Mountain for the 2022-2023 season. The annual event began in 2008, but hasn't taken place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In previous years, the park created snow from the large lake onsite and packed it onto the park's memorial lawn.

The attraction included Avalanche Alley, a 400-foot hill built for family-sized tubes of up to eight people and racing lanes. There was also a play area for making snowmen, snow angels, and having a snowball fight.

Instead of Snow Mountain, the park says it will focus on its new Magical Christmas Drone Show and "the World's Largest Christmas Light Show."

The new shows will feature larger than life aerial formations from drones professionally choreographed with color changing lights.

The attractions will take place on the park's Memorial Lawn, which is the same space that Snow Mountain usually was located.

The park says it will reevaluate whether the slopes will return for next year's winter season.