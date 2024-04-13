Missing woman last seen sleeping in U-Haul at Snellville medical center

article

Have you seen Amelia Clark? Snellville police say the 65-year-old woman was last seen sleeping in a U-Haul at Piedmont Eastside South Campus on Fountain Drive. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

A family member noticed Clark and the truck were missing on April 9 after seeing her asleep just the day before. The family member told police Clark may have early onset dementia and other mental health conditions that she does not take medication for. She is without a phone or an ID.

The U-Haul has an Arizona license plate with the number AH41453.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Amelia Clark or the U-Haul, contact law enforcement immediately at 770-985-3555.