Searches continue for man diagnosed with schizophrenia last seen at Snellville hospital

Loved ones of a 23-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia are desperately trying to find him after he reportedly escaped from a mental health hospital in Snellville just days ago.

Jarod Neidlinger's parents, Rob and Lori, say he was in a state of psychosis when he ran away for the first time this year in early August, which triggered a massive manhunt in Peachtree City that lasted days.

That search party included 150 to 200 volunteers, police, blood hounds, swat officers and drones over a five-day period. Eventually, Jarod was found in a wooded area.

He was treated at a local hospital for dehydration and malnourishment and then taken to a mental health treatment center in Snellville, where he was able to escape for a second time on Wednesday night.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was been issued.

His parents told FOX 5 Atlanta that they are concerned for his safety and well-being. They said they just want to find him so they can get him the help he needs. They’re asking for the help of people in the surrounding communities to find him.

A dozen of the volunteers who helped find him the first time met again on Saturday to canvass the area for a few hours.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Friends and family gather to help find Jarod Thomas Neidlinger.

"If he’s here, we’re gonna try to look for him," his parents said. "But really, I think the big thing is to get a sighting so that we can reset the center point of where he’s at and search there."

Jarod was last seen wearing grey shorts and a navy blue scrubs top holding a white blanket. He was barefoot. His parents said it’s possible he may have found other clothes.

Volunteers passed out flyers trying to get the word out to the community.