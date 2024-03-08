Expand / Collapse search
Snellville man arrested for soliciting officer posing as child in online chat

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Jermaine Morgan

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A 48-year-old Snellville man was arrested March 6 after he allegedly solicited a child in an online chat. 

According to Gwinnet County Police Department, the Millen Police Department began an undercover chat investigation using a decoy pretending to be a 14-year-old.

Jermaine Morgan reportedly acknowledged the age of the decoy in the chat and maintained a sexual conversation with the decoy, soliciting her for obscene images while discussing sexual actions. Morgan also allegedly sent photos of his "privates" to the decoy. Millen police determined Morgan lived in Snellville and reached out to GCPD.

GCPD was able to confirm the suspect's identity and secure arrest warrants. He was arrested March 6 with the help of Gwinnett County Sheriff's Fugitive Unit. He is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond. Morgan has been charged with Obscene Internet Contact with a Child and Child Molestation by Electronic Device.