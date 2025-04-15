Snellville to break ground on $11.3M Briscoe Park Community Center

article

The city of Snellville is set to get a new community center.

Construction on the $11.3 million project will kick off at T.W. Briscoe Park next month.

What we know:

Officials say the center will be around 34,000 square feet and will include two basketball courts, an indoor walking track, an outdoor pavilion, two multi-purpose activity rooms, and one aerobics room.

Construction is expected to be done in the summer of 2026.

The project is primarily funded by a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved in 2023. Additional funding comes via a grant from Gwinentt County.

A rendering of the lobby of the future Briscoe Park Community Center. (Courtesy of the city of Snellville)

What they're saying:

"This is a project that has been in the conceptual discussion phase for over 20 years," said Mayor Barbara Bender. "It’s very exciting to get to this point. We look forward to the Community Center at T.W. Briscoe Park becoming a place where people can exercise, stay fit and healthy, relax, and gather together for decades to come."

"Briscoe Park offers our visitors over 95 acres of natural, passive areas and active recreation space for programming, all in one beautiful setting," said Lisa A. Platt, Director of Parks and Recreation. "With the addition of the T.W. Briscoe Community Center, Snellville Parks and Recreation will be able to elevate our service and programming for the community and continue working toward our vision innovative programming, to provide recreational opportunities that ensure quality of life for all in mind, body and spirit."

Dig deeper:

While the community center construction is ongoing, officials say certain aspects of the park will be impacted.

East Park Drive will be closed from Lenora Church Road to the four-way stop at Sawyer Parkway inside the park. The outdoor basketball courts will be closed when construction begins on May 5.

Parking for Staley Field will be in front of the Parks and Recreation Office or at the lots near the softball fields.

While the fitness trail behind the park office will be open at the start of construction, officials say it will be re-routed at certain times due to the project.

What's next:

The city will host a groundbreaking event for the Briscoe Park Community on May 1.