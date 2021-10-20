Suspect leads police on chase after shots fired at Smyrna pizza restaurant

A suspect is in custody after police say he fired multiple shots at a Smyrna pizza restaurant and led officers on a chase.

Police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at Chicago Pizza and Sports Grille on the 3100 block of Highlands Parkway.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

According to officials, officers were on the way to the restaurant after a call about a fight when someone else called 911 saying that a man was shooting off rounds.

Arriving at the scene, officers say they saw the suspect's vehicle and tried to stop him. Instead of stopping, the suspect reportedly hit multiple patrol vehicles and fled.

After a short chase, police used a pit maneuver to stop the driver near the intersection of Bolton Road and Browntown Road in Atlanta.

The suspect has been transported to the hospital to be checked out. No one else was injured in the shooting or chase.

Police say the unidentified man will be charged with aggravated assault and attempting to elude.

The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS