Smyrna officers fall ill after man reportedly hands them pieces of paper at station

Two Smyrna police officers are recovering tonight after a bizarre encounter sends them to the hospital.

According to an arrest warrant, a man named Little Stone III of West Point walked into police headquarters in Smyrna on Tuesday afternoon. The warrant says he spoke with Officers S. Smith and D. Jones about Smyrna officers and Gov. Brian Kemp.

Stone reportedly handed the officers two pieces of paper and asked the officers to give the documents to the chief. About five minutes later, the warrant reads, both officers "began to experience respiratory distress and extreme fatigue. They were rushed to the hospital "suffering chest pain, chest tightness, dizziness and difficulty breathing."

Stone was arrested that same day. It isn’t clear exactly what caused the officers to fall ill.

"There are certain signs of poison what we should be aware of," said Dr. Cecil Bennett, medical director of Newnan Family Medicine Associates. "Sudden shortness of breath, headache, confusion, burning eyes, burning lips, maybe even some burning skin."

Poisoning can take different forms. "Some are from touch, which may have symptoms of burning in the immediate area which you touch. Some poisons can be via aerosol or respiratory transport," Dr. Bennett said.

Dr. Bennett says get help immediately if you feels you have been exposed. "You call poison control and get to emergency care as soon as possible," he said.

Smyrna police would not comment on the incident.

The FBI is testing the documents.

Stone is being held without bond at the Cobb County Jail. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on police officers.