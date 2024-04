Thousands of people turned out for the 36th annual Spring Jonquil Festival in Smyrna on Saturday.

The event featured hundreds of booths featuring local artists, entertainers, beer gardens and plenty of kid-friendly activities.

The festival was named after the Jonquil flower.

If you weren't able to attend the event on Saturday, it will reopen to the public on Sunday at noon.