Smyrna deadly shooting: 2 Austell brothers arrested in teen's murder

A Smyrna teen is dead, and two brothers from Austell have been charged with his murder and are in jail. Smyrna police raced to Wexford Hills Parkway off King Springs Road in the very early hours of Friday morning. Investigators say at least four young men between the ages of 18 and 22 had planned to meet up for a drug transaction.

"Some young adults, attempting to make the purchase of some marijuana, and apparently something went terribly wrong," said Smyrna Police Major Louis Defense.

Court records show Chamori Callender and Omar Jackson were attempting to buy about $50 worth of marijuana. Documents show a car pulled up in the townhome community adjacent to an apartment complex, and two guys jumped out wearing masks and carrying a rifle. The warrant indicates that Callender and Jackson took off running and jumped the fence toward the apartment complex; that is when they were shot at. Callender was struck by a bullet and killed.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A makeshift memorial for Chamori Callender was erected along Wexford Hills Parkway off King Springs Road in Smyrna after a deadly shooting on July 5, 2024. (FOX 5)

Crime technology helps nab Smyrna shooting suspects

Investigators went to work and said, using technology, they were able to identify two suspects within hours of the shooting.

"Cellphone technology and our FUSUS Crime Center, we used that type of data and resources to narrow our investigation, which allowed us to quickly determine who we think was involved and subsequently obtain arrest warrants," said Maj. Defense.

Kyle Bute, who is eighteen, and his brother, Chris Bute, who is twenty-two, were booked into the Cobb County Jail. Both men were each charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

"Knowing that an actual shooting took place and that a gun was fired is obviously concerning," said Ashley Mack who lives in the apartment complex.

Residents of the complex were stunned to learn a young man, not even 20 years old, was killed near the entrance of their community.

"Especially over something like a marijuana buy, it's very unfortunate," said Mack.

Police say the investigation is still underway to determine if anyone else was involved.