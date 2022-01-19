Expand / Collapse search

Smyrna City Council approves new StillFire Brewing location

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Smyrna
The Smyrna City Council voted 5-2 to approved a deal to sell land to StillFire Brewing.

SMYRNA, Ga. - A Suwanee-based Brewery is getting a second location in metro-Atlanta.

The two-story facility will be located about three miles from The Battery Atlanta.

The location will be a full production brewery and distillery. 

The space plans to feature patios, abeer garden, a rooftop patio overlooking the park and green, an exterior outdoor service station, two food truck bays and private event spaces.

It's set to open sometime in Summer 2023.  

