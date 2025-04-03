Small businesses in Atlanta struggle amid Trump's tariffs

The Brief President Donald Trump’s tariffs are sending shock waves across the economy. Consumers could soon feel the effects in the form of higher prices. Some small businesses say they’re already feeling the pain of rising costs.



The impacts of tariffs put in place by President Donald Trump have caused shock waves throughout, not just the financial world, but everywhere.

Everyday citizens could soon be seeing the impact on everyday items.

What they're saying:

Ray Mills, CEO of child-care center The Mills Academy, says the cost of his supplies have jumped nearly a-third, "almost 30-percent," Mills said. It’s going to definitely affect us immediately,"

Local perspective:

Mills says the academy buys many of its supplies from Mexico and Canada, trading partners that now face stiff tariffs. "We’re talking about papers, pencils, coloring books," Mills said. "Even food cost is up to 15-percent higher because of these tariffs."

Saloni Firasta-Vastani, an associate professor of practice at Emory’s Goizueta Business School, says consumers will feel the sting of tariff-driven higher prices.

"You’re going to see somewhere between 20-30 percent increase," Firasta-Vastani said. "You’re going to a see a widespread impact on anything that is imported in the us. Everything from food, to clothing, to automobiles, to wine and spirits and furniture."

Mills says that sting already hurts. "The cost now is passed down to the small businesses like myself," Mills said. "The small businesses and individuals like myself are severely affected."

