Slight risk for severe storms on Thursday

The next six days could see on-again, off-again showers and thunderstorms in Georgia. Portions of north Georgia will be under a Slight Risk on Thursday for severe weather as another front moves through the state.

Wednesday, north Georgia will see a few scattered showers, but the rain chance significantly increased on Thursday with that powerful front forecasted to move into the area. But it won't be a complete washout.

Portions of west-central and northwest Georgia including most of metro Atlanta will under a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather. That severe weather could include strong to damaging winds. A brief spin-up tornado and hail up to the size of a quarter cannot be ruled out.

With the ground already saturated from last week’s precipitation, heavy rains could cause some isolated flooding in low-lying areas, streams, creeks, and rivers.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the timing, but the threat could remain through Friday morning.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms are also in the weekend forecast.

Despite the unsettled weather pattern through the weekend, highs will rise into the 70s each day in the metro area.

