Severe storm damage in Polk County forces schools to close Friday

Powerful storms moved through Polk County on Thursday afternoon forcing the school district to close schools on Friday.

The FOX 5 Storm Team has been tracking those storms all day.

While no warnings were issued, Polk County saw some damage from a passing storm. There are reports of damage spanning from Cedartown to Rockmart. Photos shared online show trees snapped in half at the Northview Cemetery along Rockmart Highway just east of Cedartown. About a block away FOX 5 viewers reported damage to some homes along Frank Lott Drive. Damage reports have also come in from Lee Chapel Road to Hutto Road including damage to some of the area’s schools

The Polk County School District issued the following statement late Thursday afternoon:

"Polk County has been hit hard this afternoon by the severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that have passed through our area. We have many families with damage to their homes and widespread power outages. In addition, several roads are blocked with fallen trees, and schools are now without power. All schools will be closed tomorrow in order to address the water and wind damage at schools, allow for families to take care of damages at their homes, and for roadways to be cleared. Stay safe, Polk!"

Advertisement

Randy Dale Jackson stares in disbelief in the damage left behind in his Cedartown neighborhood after a powerful storm moved through on March 25, 2021. (FOX 5)

Along Lee Chapel Road, residents are shocked at the damage left behind by the storm.

"It was just like heavy raining and you could hear the hail and wind blowing and then it sounds like a train coming," Polk County resident Angela Mabry said. "And then all the sudden it just like got quiet."

Mabry described the moments the powerful storm moved through Polk County.

"I prayed for the protection of the Lord and I thank God that I got it," Mabry said as she walked her neighborhood checking on her neighbors.

Storm damage in Polk County, Georgia on March 25, 2021. (FOX 5)

Mabry said her home was spared for the most part, but her neighbors got hit much harder. Despite the damage, she said they are blessed no one was hurt.

"We were standing on the front porch watching the weather, all the sudden the power popped," said Randy Dale Jackson.

Residents in Polk County survey damage after a powerful storm moved through the afternoon of March 25, 2021. (FOX 5)

Jackson said his wife had just returned from getting groceries and had stopped for a moment to watch the storm rolling in. The couple ended up retreating into their home and as they took shelter in their hallway, a large tree in front of their home fell.

"Scared us to death, man. Unbelievable," Jackson said as he surveyed the damage.

A massive tree fell through a home during a powerful storm in Polk County on March 25, 2021. (FOX 5)

Jackson's next-door neighbor also suffered damage. A tree fell through their home.

"But we're still alive, that's the main thing," Jackson admitted.

Some video suggests a tornado moved through the area, but the National Weather Service will need to conduct a survey to determine if that was the case.

A tornado warning was issued for the county as well as Floyd County just before 4:20 p.m. as a radar indicated a tornado was on the ground just west of the Georgia line.

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.