Skeletal remains found off of I-20 exit in Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office are working to identify skeletal remains that were found Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office, agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Central Georgia Canine Search & Rescue, were out investigating the possibility of remains reporting off of the Newborn Road exist of I-20.

Investigators say skeletal remains were located and recovered.

Authorities are currently in the process of trying to identify the remains.

