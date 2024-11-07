GBI arrests 6th suspect in teen's death at Elbert County homecoming after-party

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have arrested a sixth suspect believed to be connected with a deadly shooting at an Elbert County homecoming after-party in October.

The shooting took place on Evergreen Drive in Elberton, where Elbert County High School students were gathered for a celebration. During the shooting, a 15-year-old was killed, four others were injured by gunfire, and three sustained additional injuries related to the incident.

Since the shooting, agents have arrested five South Carolina residents for the shooting, charging each with murder and violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

On Thursday, officials said the GBI Metro Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in Lithonia. There, they arrested 19-year-old Christopher Bell.

The South Carolina man is now in custody at the DeKalb County Jail charged with murder, violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, aggravated battery, and four counts of aggravated assault. He is awaiting extradition to Elbert County.

The GBI and Elbert County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Elbert County Sheri

Christopher Bell (DeKalb County Sheriffs Office)

ff’s Office at 706-283-2421 or the GBI regional office in Athens at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at the GBI’s website, or via the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation concludes, the case will be forwarded to the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Previous arrests in the homecoming after-party shooting

The following individuals, all from Anderson, South Carolina, have been previously charged:

Jarquavious Scott, 18: Charged with Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He was arrested on October 17.

Destanne Mathis, 20: Charged with Murder, Party to a Crime, and Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Mathis was arrested on October 28.

Aanidras Parks, 18: Charged with Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Parks was arrested on October 28.

Jerimiyah Hughes, 19: Charged with Murder, three counts of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Hughes was arrested on October 30.

Desmond Latimer, 18: Charged with Murder, Party to a Crime, and Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Latimer was arrested on October 30.