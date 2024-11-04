GBI arrests 5 suspects in teen’s death, injuries at Elbert County after-party

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested five individuals in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old and the injury of several others at a homecoming after-party in Elbert County on Oct. 12.

PREVIOUS: 15-year-old killed, others injured in shooting at Georgia homecoming after-party

The incident took place on Evergreen Drive in Elberton, where Elbert County High School students were gathered for a celebration. During the shooting, a 15-year-old was killed, four others were injured by gunfire, and three sustained additional injuries related to the incident.

The following individuals, all from Anderson, South Carolina, have been charged:

Jarquavious Scott, 18 : Charged with Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He was arrested on October 17.

Destanne Mathis, 20 : Charged with Murder, Party to a Crime, and Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Mathis was arrested on October 28.

Aanidras Parks, 18 : Charged with Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Parks was arrested on October 28.

Jerimiyah Hughes, 19 : Charged with Murder, three counts of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Hughes was arrested on October 30.

Desmond Latimer, 18: Charged with Murder, Party to a Crime, and Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Latimer was arrested on October 30.

All five suspects are being held in the Elbert County Jail.

The GBI and Elbert County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office at 706-283-2421 or the GBI regional office in Athens at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at the GBI’s website, or via the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation concludes, the case will be forwarded to the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.