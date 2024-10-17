15-year-old killed, others injured in shooting at Georgia homecoming afterparty

article

A party over the weekend in northeast Georgia ended with a shooting that killed a teenager and injured seven others, police say.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened on Saturday shortly before midnight at a nightclub on Evergreen Drive in Elberton.

Officials say the shooting happened during a homecoming afterparty at the nightclub.

WSPA reports that the shooting killed one person, identified as 15-year-old Bry’shun Treviyus O’Brian Jordan. Jordan was a student at Hart Academy.

At this time, officials have not shared details about what led up to the shooting or identified any potential suspects.

The GBI has been asked by the Elbert Court Sheriff's Office to help with the investigation into the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tipline at (706) 408-0608 or the GBI Watch Desk at 1-800-597-8477.