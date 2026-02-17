Metro Atlanta teen arrested outside US Capitol with loaded shotgun

article

The Brief A metro Atlanta teen was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Police said Carter Camacho was caught running towards the Capitol with a loaded shotgun. Authorities are still investigating Camacho's motive.



U.S. Capitol police arrested an 18-year-old from Smyrna on Tuesday afternoon after he reportedly charged toward the U.S. Capitol with a loaded shotgun.

What we know:

United States Capitol Police said Carter Camacho was taken into custody shortly after 12 p.m. on the Lower West Terrace.

Camacho allegedly ran towards the Capitol with the firearm and was found to be wearing a tactical-style vest with multiple rounds of ammunition.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said officers ordered Camacho to drop the shotgun, and he complied. After laying down the weapon, Camacho then lay down on the ground to surrender. Bystanders recorded the incident on their cellphones, according to Chief Sullivan.

Police did draw their weapons when confronting Camacho.

Officers said they discovered the white Mercedes SUV Camacho was driving parked in front of the U.S. Botanic Garden on Maryland Avenue, SW, with a gas mask and helmet inside. The vehicle was not registered to Camacho.

Camacho is charged with unlawful activities, carrying a rifle without a license, an unregistered firearm, and unregistered ammunition.

No one was injured in the incident.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Carter Camacho, 18, of Smyrna, Georgia, was arrested at the Capitol Complex for carrying a rifle on Feb. 17, 2026. (US Capitol Police)

What they're saying:

"Just last summer, we held an active threat exercise on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol – in the very location where today’s officers stopped the suspect," Chief Sullivan said. "These now routine exercises are planned monthly and in different areas of the Capitol Complex to keep our officers ready for potential threats just like this."

What we don't know:

The USCP’s Threat Assessment Section is still working to determine Comacho’s motive.