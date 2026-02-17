4 accused in 'gang-related' shooting at Stephens County High School

article

The Brief Four people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at Stephens County High School. The shooting happened on Feb. 10 in the parking lot during a basketball game. Authorities believe the incident was gang-related.



Four people have been arrested in connection with what deputies are calling a "gang-related" shooting at Stephens County High School last week.

What we know:

Deputies have arrested Ja’Nareon Riley, 17, Kyairre "Noodle" Thomas, 24, Jalashe Gray, 33, and Tykerion Brown, 17.

During a school basketball game between Stephens and Hart County High Schools on the night of Feb. 10, two of the accused were in a physical altercation in the parking lot, which erupted into gunfire.

Riley allegedly fired off nine shots before fleeing in a red Nissan Altima driven by Thomas.

Royston and Riley are both affiliated with the Bloods street gang, authorities said.

Gray was arrested because investigators found probable cause that she was conspiring with her son, Riley, to conceal evidence.

An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not specify who the other person in the altercation was or why the argument broke out.