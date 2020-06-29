Six Flags White Water to reopen with operational changes

Despite the uptick in coronavirus cases, many businesses have moved forward with reopening, but have changed their procedures. That includes Six Flags White Water in Austell.

Monday marks opening day at the park for special members and season pass holders.

White Water officials told FOX 5 the guest experience will be a lot different this season. One of the changes includes the implementation of a cashless, contactless payment system.

The water park will be open to all guests starting Friday.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

RESOURCES:

Advertisement

Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people

Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA

Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says

Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered