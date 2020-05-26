Six Flags Over Georgia requiring face masks, social distancing when park reopens

article

Six Flags Over Georgia has announced new changes to the park in order to make things safer for visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, the officials with Austell theme park said that they have created a plan to implement a number of new safety measures and hygiene protocols to help protect both guests and employees.

The changes will begin before guests even get to the park, with a new online reservation system that will schedule times for guests to enter to prevent crowding while trying to get into the park.

The park then will use a contactless infrared thermal imaging to screen temperatures of all guests and employees entering the park.

Once inside, guests over the age of 2 and employees will be required to wear face masks, barring exclusions on a case-by-case basis. Anyone without a mask will be able to buy one at the gate.

The park will also have distance markers in all rides, restrooms, dining queues, and retail locations, with most areas changed to allow for space between guests. On rides, guests will be separated by empty rows. Social distancing will be mandatory, park officials say.

While Six Flags Over Georgia has not yet announced when it will reopen, officials say the park is continuing to follow guidance from state officials and look forward to reopening when it is safe to do so upon clearance from the Governor's Office."

The company on Tuesday announced one park, Six Flags Frontier City in Oklahoma, will reopen on June 5.