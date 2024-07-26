Six Flags Over Georgia new chaperone policy goes into effect

article

Starting Friday, Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flag Hurricane Harbor's new chaperone policy will go into effect for its younger guests.

The parks announced their new rules on Monday.

Under the new policy, anyone 15 years of age or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to or remain in the park after 4 p.m. daily. The park says that it is also reserving the right to enforce the rule earlier in the day if needed.

The chaperone must be able to present a valid photo ID and can only bring up to 10 guests per day.

Guests 16 and older may also be asked to present a valid ID.

Any guests who are 15 years old or under who are found unaccompanied by a chaperone in the park will be asked to leave. The new policy applies to all ticket and season passholders.

Six Flags did not say why they are changing the policy now except to say they are dedicated to keeping the park a "place where families and friends can enjoy fun and immersive experiences together."

Earlier this year, opening day was marred by several fights and a teenager was shot outside the park by a police officer responding to those fights.

The new policy has received support from Mableton Mayor Michael Owens, who said he was "pleased to see Six Flags taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens and visitors."

"I wholeheartedly agree with Six Flags that safety should always be our top priority. I applaud them for taking this step. It's a proactive measure that underscores their commitment to creating a safe environment for everyone," Owens told FOX 5 in a statement. "I have been an advocate for such changes as I have engaged with residents living in and around the Six Flags area who expressed concerns about unaccompanied minors at the park."

To learn more about the park policies, click here.