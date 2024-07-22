Six Flags Over Georgia announces new chaperone policy

Six Flags Over Georgia & Hurricane Harbor have announced a new chaperone policy for its younger guests.

Guests ages 15 years of age or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to or remain in the park after 4 p.m. daily. The park says that it is also reserving the right to enforce the rule earlier in the day if needed.

The chaperone must be able to present a valid photo ID and only allowed to chaperone 10 guests per day.

Guests 16 and older may also be asked to present a valid ID.

Six Flags did not say why they are changing the policy now except to say they are dedicated to keeping the park a "place where families and friends can enjoy fun and immersive experiences together."

Earlier this year, opening day was marred by several fights and a teenager was shot outside the park by a police officer responding to those fights.

Local leaders, including the mayor of Mableton, Cobb County sheriff and Cobb County police chief, general manager of Six Flags, and others met at that time to discuss safety concerns surrounding the park.

