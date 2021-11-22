Six Flags Over Georgia gets a holiday makeover

Seems like it was just yesterday that we spent the morning at Six Flags Over Georgia, screaming our way through not one … not two … not even just three rides on The RIDDLER Mindbender! In reality, that was back in September, just as the park’s annual Fright Fest celebration was launching. Now, two months later, the zombies and ghosts have cleared out, making way for Santa and his elves and a "chill" of a different kind!

This year’s Holiday in the Park event opened Friday, Nov. 20 and continues on select dates through Jan. 2 at Six Flags Over Georgia.

The annual holiday event transforms the Austell theme park into a winter wonderland and features regular appearances by the Jolly Old Elf, special seasonal live shows, holiday-themed food and drinks, and millions of twinkling lights through the property. Oh, and for those who like some screams accompanying their carols, popular thrill rides including the newly-revamped The RIDDLER Mindbender will be running — which means riders get a unique vantage point for all those holiday displays!

New attractions this year include "Oh What Fun" – A Holiday Light Spectacular, which is a choreographed light show surrounding the park’s 28-foot-tall Christmas tree, along with luminary tunnel Merry Lane and a display called Holiday Traditions around the World.

For more information on this year’s Holiday in the Park event — including dates, hours, and ticket information — click here. And click the video player for a look at our morning getting in the holiday spirit at Six Flags Over Georgia!

